Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 875 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.93.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

