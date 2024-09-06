Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $324.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.