Arizona State Retirement System Sells 306 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $251.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.32 and a 200-day moving average of $233.78. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

