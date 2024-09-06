ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.25 and last traded at $119.08. 2,173,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,146,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

