Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.29 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.19) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $12.58 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.