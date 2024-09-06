Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. 59,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,951. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

