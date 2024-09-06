Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CMO Kyle Fairbanks Sells 13,333 Shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,332.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $50,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asset Entities Stock Down 8.6 %

ASST opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

