Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 10th

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th.
Australian Finance Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,207.42, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About Australian Finance Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Finance Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.