Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 10th

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFGGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,207.42, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

