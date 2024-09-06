Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $295.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $251.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.27. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.