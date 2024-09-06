Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.57.

Shares of APR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833. The company has a market cap of C$577.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.25.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

