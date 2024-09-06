Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Autonomix Medical Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Autonomix Medical stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Autonomix Medical has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

