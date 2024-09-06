Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) Insider Sells £355,000 in Stock

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £355,000 ($466,798.16).
Avacta Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Friday. Avacta Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39.63 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.98 ($2.20). The firm has a market cap of £254.73 million, a PE ratio of -794.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
Avacta Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avacta Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.