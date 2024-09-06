Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) Insider Sells £355,000 in Stock

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £355,000 ($466,798.16).

Avacta Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Friday. Avacta Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39.63 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.98 ($2.20). The firm has a market cap of £254.73 million, a PE ratio of -794.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.