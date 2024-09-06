Avalanche Price Reaches $20.81 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.43 billion and $269.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.81 or 0.00038967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,253,260 coins and its circulating supply is 405,250,160 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

