AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 382,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 714,016 shares.The stock last traded at $221.39 and had previously closed at $226.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

