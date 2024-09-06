Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,034,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 803,275 shares.The stock last traded at $35.53 and had previously closed at $35.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

