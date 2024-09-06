Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,831,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 922% from the previous session’s volume of 375,037 shares.The stock last traded at $60.45 and had previously closed at $60.26.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.