Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,831,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 922% from the previous session’s volume of 375,037 shares.The stock last traded at $60.45 and had previously closed at $60.26.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.
About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.