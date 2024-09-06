AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $157,767.70 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $157,767.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $143,863.44.

On Friday, August 23rd, Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

