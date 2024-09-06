AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.35

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 46307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

