B. Riley Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $15.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $316.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

