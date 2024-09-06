B. Riley Trims Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price to $188.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Saturday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 317,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 286,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

