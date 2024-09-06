Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance
BBAR opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.
Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 90.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
