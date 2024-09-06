Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $11,467,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

