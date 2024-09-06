Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $245,075. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.10 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

