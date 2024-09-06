Bank of America Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $30.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 492,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.