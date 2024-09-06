Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.79) price target on the stock.

SXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.29) to GBX 3,920 ($51.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.32) to GBX 4,190 ($55.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,677.86 ($74.66).

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectris

Spectris Stock Down 0.8 %

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,841.40 ($37.36) on Monday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,728 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,861 ($50.77). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,951.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,165.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 26.60 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,011.15%.

Insider Transactions at Spectris

In related news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,290.49). Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.