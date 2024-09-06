Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Shares Down 15.9%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.06.
Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter.
Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend
Bank of Communications Company Profile
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.
