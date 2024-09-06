Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.18 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.18 ($0.13). 24,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 469,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

