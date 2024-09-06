Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$78.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.92.

BNS traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

