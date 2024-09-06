Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading 14% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 268,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 40,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Baylin Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The company has a market cap of C$46.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.