BBR Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 1.1 %

ETN stock opened at $285.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.76.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

