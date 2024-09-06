BBR Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after buying an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

