BBR Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 194,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 37.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

