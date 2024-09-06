BBR Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average is $182.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

