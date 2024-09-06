BBR Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,841 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

