BBR Partners LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

