Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Bel Fuse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BELFB opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $822.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $391,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

