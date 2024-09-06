Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $375.03 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Beldex has a market cap of $375.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.18 or 0.04147775 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,787,479 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,087,479 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

