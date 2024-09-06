Berenberg Bank Trims Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Target Price to GBX 480

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s current price.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of DAL opened at GBX 354.42 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £795.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436 ($5.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.36.
