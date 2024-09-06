Berenberg Bank Trims Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Target Price to GBX 480

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 354.42 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £795.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436 ($5.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.36.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

