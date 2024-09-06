BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $672.03 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $672.03 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $54,113.88 or 1.00420269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 56,513.1483138 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

