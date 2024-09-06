Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

