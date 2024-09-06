Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 1,333,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,972,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.