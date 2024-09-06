BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

