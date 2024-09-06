Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.41. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,058,794 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,678,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 446,074 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

