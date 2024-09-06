Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

