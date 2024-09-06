Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $14.98 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

