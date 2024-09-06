Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 555,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,849,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

C stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.