Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

