Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

