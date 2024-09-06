Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

