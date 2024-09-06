Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

