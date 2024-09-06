Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 52,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FREL stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.